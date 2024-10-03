Line\5 Earns Top Honors for Fourth Consecutive Year at the 2024 Dealers' Choice Awards

Recognized for Excellence in F&I Product Financing for the Seventh Straight Year

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Line\5, a prominent provider of flexible financing options for F&I (Finance and Insurance) products across the automotive, recreational vehicle (RV), marine, and powersports industries, is delighted to announce its acknowledgment at the 2024 Dealers' Choice Awards. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Line\5 has been recognized as an industry leader, securing the esteemed Diamond Award in the F&I Product Financing category for an impressive fourth year running.





The Dealers' Choice Awards, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, are organized by Bobit's Dealer Group to honor top-tier vendors, suppliers, and finance partners within the automotive industry. Thousands of dealership professionals, including agents, cast their votes across 30 categories, selecting the companies they consider best-in-class. Line\5's ongoing success in the F&I Product Financing category underscores its leadership and dedication to providing value-driven financing solutions.

Brenda Cline-Kereakes, COO of Line\5, expressed the company's gratitude: "We are incredibly honored to receive the Diamond Award for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition reflects the trust our dealer partners place in us and highlights the dedication of our team to deliver innovative finance solutions that enhance both dealership profitability and customer satisfaction. We are deeply thankful to everyone who voted for us and remain committed to serving our partners with excellence."

The voting process for the 2024 Dealers' Choice Awards ran from June 3 to August 16, allowing automotive professionals across the industry to rate their providers based on quality, value, customer service, and their likelihood to recommend. Each vote was manually entered, and all surveys underwent spot-checks for accuracy, ensuring the integrity of the results.

David Gesualdo, president of Bobit's Dealer Group, highlighted the significance of this year's awards: "The extended 11-week voting period demonstrates the dealer community's engagement and commitment to recognizing the best companies in the industry."

As Line\5 continues to grow, the company remains committed to supporting its partners-including agents and agencies-through innovative financing solutions, exceptional customer service, and continuous innovation. Line\5's ability to customize its financing programs to meet the unique needs of dealers, agents, and customers alike has been a key factor in its sustained success.

About Line\5: Line\5 provides flexible financing solutions for the automotive, RV, and powersports industries, making it easier for customers to purchase vehicle protection plans with convenient payment options. With 0% interest options and low rates, Line\5 helps dealerships offer affordable protection plans, enhancing customer satisfaction and boosting dealership profitability. Learn more about partnering with Line\5 today!

