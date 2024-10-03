Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
WKN: A407W8 | ISIN: CA75941A1012 | Ticker-Symbol: F75
Stuttgart
03.10.24
19:01 Uhr
1,904 Euro
+0,140
+7,94 %
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 22:50 Uhr
Rektron Group Inc.: Rektron Schedules Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders in Response to Shareholder Requisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Rektron Group Inc. ("Rektron" or the "Company") (CSE:REK.U)(FRA:F75) a global commodities trading house, announces, that it intends to call its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on January 9, 2025, in response to a notice of requisition of a meeting submitted by Callan Partners Limited and Nile Flow Limited, the significant shareholders of the Company (the "Concerned Shareholders").

On September 11, 2024, the Concerned Shareholders requisitioned a special meeting of shareholders (the "Requisition") to effect certain changes to the Board of Directors as specified in the Requisition. Please see the Company's news release dated September 13, 2024 to that effect.

Shareholders will receive details about the matters to be presented at the Meeting and about how to vote in a management information circular to be delivered to them in advance of the Meeting.

Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. Rektron will continue to provide updates to shareholders on any significant developments relating to the foregoing as required and appropriate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Rektron Group Inc.
Ricardo Phielix
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Manny Bettencourt
Email: ir@rektrongroup.com
Phone: +1 (289) 482-0744
Web: https://www.rektrongroup.com

About the Company
The Company is the holding and parent company of Rektron AQ Limited, which is the holding and parent company of DL Hudson Limited. DL Hudson Limited is the trading arm of a group of companies, of which there are several subsidiaries that support the group's global commodity trading operations. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, while Rektron AQ Limited is headquartered in London, UK.

The Company focuses on maintaining an experienced team of management and traders, extensive geographical and product diversification, trading and logistical expertise, and financial and risk management. The team at the Group is composed of energy and metals traders, City of London and Wall Street bankers. The trading expertise includes principal energy and metals products, particularly ferrous and nonferrous metals, Energy Transition Commodities ("ETC"), recycled metals and crude and Euro VI-compliant refined oil products. The Company transacts across all compliant markets following the international trade regulations and guidelines.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Rektron's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Rektron's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated March 4, 2024 and as amended on June 28, 2024 and August 12, 2024. Rektron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rektron to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Ricardo Phielix
CEO
ir@rektrongroup.com
+1 (289) 482-0744

Manny Bettencourt
CFO
mb@rektrongroup.com
+1 (289) 482-0744

SOURCE: Rektron Group Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
