Case IH Attend Expo Prado in Uruguay

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / CNH

Case IH, a brand of CNH, showcased its products to some of the most important companies in the agro-industrial and livestock sector in Uruguay.

The brand attended the 119th Expo Rural Prado, the International Livestock Exhibition and Agro-industrial and Commercial Exhibition organized by the Rural Association of Uruguay (ARU) in Montevideo. The event was a great chance to discuss developments in technology and efforts to increase sustainability in farming.

Case IH highlighted the Farmall tractor line.

"Expo Prado is the most important genetics fair in the country, where the vast majority of livestock customers attend given the characteristics of the region. But it is also a very traditional social-business event that gives us the opportunity to continue interacting with our customers," said Fermín Lafitte, director of Pertilco S.A.

"It is essential to share with customers and producers a fair of these characteristics to listen to them and learn about their needs, in addition to exhibiting our products and offering the power and performance with the distinctive premium design of Case IH," said Rodrigo Lanciotti, Marketing Manager.

The 119th edition of the expo stood out for highly productive days, including conferences, technical talks, training, livestock activities, in addition to showing the latest developments and advances in technology, machinery, agro-inputs and services.

Expo Prado 2024



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH