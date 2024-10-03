Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Aiden Jones, Co-President, Guelph Student Investment Council (GSIC) and Nathan Decarolis, Co-President, Guelph Student Investment Council (GSIC) joined Mark Jarrett, Vice President, CDS Enterprise Operations, TMX Group, to close the market and recognize an undergraduate finance team from the University of Guelph.





The Guelph Student Investment Council (GSIC) is a dynamic team of undergraduate students actively managing a portfolio of mid-cap North American equities ($1B to $15B CAD). Their objective is to outperform our benchmark indices on a risk-adjusted basis. Through a unique partnership with Fidelity Investments, they were endowed $100k in seed capital in 2017 to kickstart our fund. The Guelph Student Investment Council (GSIC) organizes bi-weekly meetings consisting of stock pitches, market updates, and educational content open to both club members, and the University of Guelph student population.

