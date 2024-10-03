Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
WKN: A2N61A | ISIN: CA65442F1053 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 23:02 Uhr
1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries to Trade on the Pink Open Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTC Pink:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, announces that its common stock was moved from the OTCQB Market to the OTC Pink Open Market, as it no longer meets the minimum closing bid price standards for continued eligibility on the OTCQB. The Pink Open Market provides brokers with a regulated platform for transparent trading.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, Investor Relations
604-728-4407
alexia@1933industries.com

Paul Rosen, CEO
paul@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: 1933 Industries Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
