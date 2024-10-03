Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 23:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Opening of New Tampa Branch

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch in Tampa, FL. Leading the Tampa location is Branch Manager Chris Smith (NMLS ID# 69879).

Smith has been in the industry for almost 30 years. He started his career as a loan officer and quickly rose up the ranks to become a Branch Manager. In 1998, he opened a new branch for one of his previous companies, and in just three years he grew it into one of the top branches in the company. Eventually, he became the Regional Manager for the Southeast Region, which led him to Florida. In this role, he oversaw 55 branches across seven states. He has remained in Tampa ever since, giving him two decades of seasoned experience in the greater Tampa area.

"I am looking forward to growing our branch by offering our clients competitive rates, an industry-leading mix of products, superior technology, and great service," said Smith. "This will allow us to attract motivated and like-minded mortgage professionals to come grow with us."

The Tampa branch will join a handful of other branches across Florida, expanding opportunities for homeowners and buyers in the area.

"We're thrilled to have someone with Chris Smith's professionalism, talent, and industry-wide respect on board," said Chris Wasinger, Divisional Vice President. "His leadership, combined with the CMG platform, will result in amazing results and contributions!"

If you're interested in working with Chris and his team, or if you want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates seven joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

Media Contact

Annaugh Madsen

Phone: (667) 260-6360

Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen
Senior Copywriter
amadsen@cmgfi.com
(667) 260-6360

SOURCE: CMG Home Loans

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.