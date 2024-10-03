Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Power Leaves Corp. ("PLC"), a manufacturer of coca leaf extract today announced that it has initiated the process to develop a protocol to assess the clinical efficacy of PLC's coca extract in enhancing energy and suppressing appetite.

"We are taking a critical first step toward the evaluation of the efficacy and marketability of potential health claims for our coca products in accordance with the highest scientific and regulatory standards," commented Pat McCutcheon, Co-Founder and CEO, PLC. "This move highlights PLC's commitment to innovation and the consumer, as we develop rigorous clinical research programs to test the efficacy of our coca extract."

As a first step, PLC has engaged Intertek Assuris, a global team of scientific and regulatory experts within Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider, to deliver guidance on PLCs clinical research protocol to better understand the effects of coca leaves on energy enhancement and appetite suppression. Of note, the overall potential of the coca leaf and its derivatives is vast; it is a plant of cultural significance to Indigenous people, where historical anecdotal evidence suggests that it holds tremendous potential within the health and wellness sector.

Commercial Potential

Earlier in 2024, PLC engaged Intertek to conduct a comprehensive scientific literature search to identify the totality of relevant scientific evidence on the effects of coca leaves and its derivatives on health-related outcomes.

The results of the literature review indicated that no previous scientific studies have been conducted on the potential health benefits of coca derivatives in humans, positioning PLC to be the first to clinically test the health benefits of coca extract.

Looking ahead, PLC's strategy is to position its novel coca products as the "gold standard" in this emerging coca industry. With thousands of years of anecdotal evidence of the potential health benefits of the coca plant, paired with the exceptional nutritional and flavor profile of its Coca Extract (Coca X) product, PLC is working to establish itself as the scientific leader in this market.

The commercial potential of products with marketable health claims is immense, as evidenced by analogous markets. For example, in the nutraceutical (adaptogen) sector, being a first-mover with validated health claims has proven to be highly advantageous. Ashwagandha manufacturer, Ixoreal Biomed, produces a proprietary ingredient called KSM-66 and holds over 55% market share in the multi-billion dollar Ashwagandha market. The company's ingredient is used in over 1,000 products across 45 countries, demonstrating the significant impact of being a market leader with strong scientific backing.

KSM-66 ashwagandha is the most clinically studied ashwagandha extract available today, with over 22 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human studies-considered the 'gold standard' of clinical trials. This scientific validation allows Ixoreal Biomed to make credible health claims, benefiting both the company and its ingredient's purchasers, who market these claims to end consumers.

Similarly, Power Leaves is now working to position itself as the "gold standard" ingredient in the coca market, where this strategic engagement with Intertek is the first step to determining the health benefits of its coca derivatives. By focusing on rigorous scientific research and clinical studies, PLC aims to secure its place as the market leader, providing robust safeguard against potential competitors and ensuring long-term commercial success.

Potential Health Benefits of Coca

PLC's coca derivatives are derived from the leaves of the coca plant, which is renowned for its medicinal benefits. Contemporary research highlights its effectiveness in treating gastrointestinal issues, managing environmental stress, and suppressing appetite. The World Health Organization (WHO) also notes its traditional use for respiratory and gastrointestinal ailments. Additionally, the University of Sydney emphasizes its historic role as a mild stimulant and pain remedy in Andean regions.

Nutritionally, a 100-gram serving of coca leaves contains approximately 23 grams of protein, 305 kcal, and about 3 grams of polyphenols, which have antioxidant properties. The carbohydrates in coca leaves provide glucose, the body's primary energy source. Thus, the coca leaf is not only a cultural symbol but also a potent source of nutrition and potential therapeutic benefits.

About Intertek

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations. Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely. https://www.intertek.com/

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the validation of marketable health claims of coca, developing products that can serve as the next great hero ingredient for the food and beverage market, positioning PLC's novel coca products as the "gold standard" in the emerging coca industry, PLC establishing itself as the foundational leader in its market, PLC securing its place as the market leader in its industry, PLC providing robust protection against potential competitors, and ensuring PLC's long-term commercial success. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, PLC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225529

SOURCE: Power Leaves Corp.