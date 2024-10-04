Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 02:26 Uhr
DDP Property - Dream Design Property: Property Expert Zaki Ameer Successfully Appeals Conviction in NSW District Court

Prominent property investor and entrepreneur Zaki Ameer has successfully appealed his conviction in the NSW District Court at Parramatta, overturning a previous Local Court ruling. The appeal saw the court revise the earlier conviction relating to a $1,250 fraud charge, with Judge Colefax allowing a Section 10(1)(b) without recording a conviction.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / The case, which stemmed from an isolated incident involving a relatively minor amount of $1,250, was thoroughly reviewed during the appeal. The court acknowledged mitigating factors, including the significant steps Ameer has taken since the incident, such as fully repaying the amount and addressing the underlying pressures that contributed to the situation.

Zaki Ameer

Zaki Ameer

"I'm grateful for the court's careful consideration of the facts and for the opportunity to continue contributing positively to the real estate industry," said Ameer. "This has been a learning experience, and I remain fully committed to transparency and ethical practices moving forward."

During the appeal, Ameer's legal team, comprising eminent barrister Philip Strickland SC of Forbes chambers and Ameer's lawyer Jasmina Ceic, emphasised that the offence occurred under challenging circumstances, including mental pressuresin 2020.

The court recognised that the incident did not warrant a conviction, particularly given the minor amount involved and that Ameer had made full restitution before being charged. In submissions to the court, NSW Fair Trading did not oppose a non-conviction either.

Ameer is best known as the founder of DDP Property, where he has helped Australians achieve financial freedom through strategic property investment. With the appeal successfully concluded, he is eager to continue focusing on his clients and business.

"This experience has reinforced my commitment to my clients and to maintaining the highest standards of integrity in all of my dealings," Ameer stated. "I am dedicated to ensuring that the lessons learned only strengthen my ability to serve my clients and the wider community."

With the successful appeal behind him, Ameer remains focused on his mission of empowering individuals through real estate. His commitment to providing high-quality property advice and ethical investment strategies is unwavering.

As Ameer moves forward, he advocates for honesty and transparency in the property industry and looks forward to continuing his work to help individuals build financial security through property.

Contact Information

Hannah Gorge
Marketing Manager
info@ddpproperty.com.au
1300732921

SOURCE: DDP

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
