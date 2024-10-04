Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
04.10.2024 03:34 Uhr
Tauro Markets Launches Next-Gen Trading Platform to Enhance Global Trading Experience

Providing retail and institutional clients with more investment choices, Tauro Markets aims to reshape the trading experience while expanding its global presence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 04, 2024, a multi-asset trading platform, is launching with the financial backing of the newly formed Synervest Group. By moving beyond traditional CFD offerings, Tauro Markets aims to deliver a wider range of innovative financial instruments to both retail and institutional investors worldwide, meeting the evolving demands of today's financial markets.

A key aspect of this launch is the integration of advanced financial technologies. Tauro Markets is providing clients with modern tools that allow for seamless trading across multiple asset classes, introducing improved trading algorithms, faster execution speeds, and access to a broader range of digital assets.

"Our mission is to create a next-gen brokerage platform that leverages our leadership's deep industry experience, providing a well-rounded suite of investment opportunities," said Alexander Oelfke, CEO of Tauro Markets. "We've taken the lessons learned from our previous ventures and are focused on filling the gaps in the market while also creating solutions that will be relevant for years to come."

Backed by the newly formed Synervest Group, a FinTech-focused investment holding company, Tauro Markets operates as the group's core trading platform, while maintaining operational independence. Synervest provides strategic financial backing, allowing Tauro Markets to benefit from key investments in technology and payment infrastructure. This support positions Tauro Markets to scale its operations and continue expanding into new markets while enhancing its product offerings.

Tauro Markets is led by an experienced team from reputable firms. Their knowledge will continue to drive growth and global expansion.

"With a strong leadership team coming together, Tauro Markets is in a prime position to scale its operations and expand into new markets globally," added Alexander Oelfke.

For more information, visit the Tauro Markets website at Tauromarkets.com.

About Tauro Markets

Tauro Markets is a multi-asset trading platform offering retail and institutional clients access to a broad range of investment products. Through its next-gen brokerage platform, Tauro Markets provides innovative financial tools and opportunities, including Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and a wider range of digital assets. Focused on empowering traders with more diverse and flexible investment options, Tauro Markets is working to redefine the trading experience by providing a comprehensive suite of investment products and utilizing advanced financial technologies. Backed by industry veterans and guided by an experienced leadership team, the company plans to make a significant impact in the market.

Contact
Contact Persons: Tauro Markets Team
Organization: Tauro Markets
Site: Tauromarkets.com
Email: press@tauromarkets.com


