Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release the Industry's First CMOS Image Sensor for Automotive Cameras That Can Simultaneously Process and Output RAW and YUV Images

ATSUGI, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) today announced the upcoming release of the ISX038 CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras, the industry's first*1 product that can simultaneously process and output RAW*2 and YUV*3 images.

The new sensor product has proprietary ISP*4 inside and can process and output RAW and YUV images simultaneously. RAW images are required for external environment detection and recognition in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems (AD), while the YUV images are provided for infotainment applications such as the drive recorder and augmented reality (AR).

By expanding the applications a single camera can offer, the new product helps simplify automotive camera systems and saves space, cost, and power.

*1 Among CMOS sensors for automotive cameras. According to SSS research (as of announcement on October 4, 2024).

*2 Image for recognition on a computer.

*3 Image for driver visual such as recording or displaying on a monitor.

*4 Image signal processor - a circuit for image processing.



Model name Sample

shipment date

(planned) Sample price

(including tax) ISX038 1/1.7-type (9.30 mm diagonal)

8.39- effective-megapixel*5

CMOS image sensor October 2024 ¥15,000*6



*5 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

*6 May vary depending on the volume shipped and other conditions.

The roles of automotive cameras continue to diversify in line with advances in ADAS and AD and increasing needs and requirements pertaining to the driver experience. On the other hand, there is limited space for installing such cameras, making it impossible to continue adding more indefinitely, which in turn has created a demand to do more with a single camera.

The ISX038 is the industry's first*1 CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras that can simultaneously process and output RAW and YUV images. It uses a stacked structure consisting of a pixel chip and a logic chip with signal processing circuit, with the SSS' proprietary ISP on the logic chip. This design allows a single camera to provide high-precision detection and recognition capabilities of the environment outside the vehicle and visual information to assist the driver as infotainment applications. When compared with conventional methods such as a multi-camera system or a system that outputs RAW and YUV images using an external ISP, the new product helps simplify automotive camera systems, saving space, costs, and power.

ISX038 will offer compatibility with the EyeQ6 System-on-a-Chip (SoC) currently offered by Mobileye, for use in ADAS and AD technology.

Main Features

Industry's first *1 sensor capable of processing and outputting RAW and YUV images simultaneously

The new sensor is equipped with dedicated ISPs for RAW and YUV images and is capable of outputting two types of images simultaneously with image quality optimized for each application on two independent interfaces. Expanding the applications a single camera can offer helps build systems that save space, costs, and power compared to multi-camera systems or systems with an external ISP.

Wide dynamic range even during simultaneous use of HDR and LED flicker mitigation

In automobile driving, objects must be precisely detected and recognized even in road environments with significant differences in brightness, such as tunnel entrances and exits. Automotive cameras are also required to suppress LED flicker, even while in HDR mode, to deal with the increasing prevalence of LED signals and other traffic devices. The proprietary pixel structure and unique exposure method of this product improves saturation illuminance, yielding a wide dynamic range of 106 dB even when simultaneously employing HDR and LED flicker mitigation (when using dynamic range priority mode, the range is even wider, at 130 dB). This design also helps reduce motion artifacts*7 generated when capturing moving subjects.

*7 Noise generated when capturing moving subjects with HDR.

Compatibility with conventional products* 8

This product shares the same compatibility with SSS' conventional products,*8 which have already built a proven track record for ADAS and AD applications with multiple automobile manufacturers. The new product makes it possible to reuse data assets collected on previous products such as driving data from automotive cameras. This helps streamline ADAS and AD development for automobile manufacturers and partners.

*8 SSS' IMX728 1/1.7 type 8.39 effective megapixel CMOS image sensor.

Compliant with standards required for automotive applications

The product is qualified for AEC-Q100 Grade 2 automotive electronic component reliability tests by mass production. Also, SSS has introduced a development process compliant with the ISO 26262 road vehicle functional safety standard, at automotive safety integrity level ASIL-B(D). This contributes to improve automotive camera system reliability.

Key Specifications

Model name ISX038 Effective pixels 3,857×2,177(H×V), approx. 8.39 megapixels Image size Diagonal 9.30mm (1/1.72-type) Unit cell size 2.1µm×2.1µm (H×V) Frame rate (all pixels) 30fps (RAW&YUV dual output) Sensitivity (standard value F5.6, 1/30 second

cumulative) 880mV (Green Pixel) Dynamic range (EMVA 1288 standard) 106 dB (with LED flicker mitigation) 130 dB (dynamic range priority) Interface MIPI CSI-2 serial output (Single port with 4-

lanes / Dual port with 2-lanes per port) Package 192pin BGA Package size 11.85mm×8.60mm (H×V)

