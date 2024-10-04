Meta Platforms' stock demonstrated resilience on Tuesday, trading at $572.36 on NASDAQ despite a warning from German authorities about fraudulent WhatsApp calls. The share price fluctuated minimally between $568.80 and $574.00, indicating market stability in the face of potential concerns. This steadiness comes as Meta continues to show strong financial performance, with a significant year-over-year increase in earnings per share from $3.03 to $5.31 in the most recent quarter, accompanied by a 22.10% revenue surge to $39.07 billion.
Positive Outlook and Record Highs
Analysts remain optimistic about Meta's future, projecting earnings per share of $21.29 for 2024. The stock recently achieved an all-time high of €521.00, underscoring the company's robust market position. Despite minor fluctuations, the share price has maintained levels close to this record. Wells Fargo Securities has reinforced investor confidence by reiterating a buy recommendation and raising the price target to $652. With a market capitalization of €1,132.6 billion, Meta solidifies its status as one of the world's most valuable technology firms.
AdMeta Stock: Buy or Sell? New Meta Analysis on 04 October Provides the Answer:
The latest Meta figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for Meta shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 04 October.Meta: Buy or Sell? Continue reading here ...