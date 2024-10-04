







KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct 4, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it will exhibit a technology showcase of its latest innovations at CEATEC 2024 (1), the annual cutting-edge IT & electronics exhibition at Makuhari Messe (Chiba Prefecture, Japan) from October 15 to October 18, 2024. Fujitsu's booth will be located in Hall 7 of the venue.Fujitsu will reveal how the collaboration between humans and AI as a trusted assistant can create new value through an exploration of three major themes: "Sports: Performance enhancement with AI and data," "Healthcare: Enhancing well-being with AI and data," and "Culture: Passing on traditional techniques with AI and data."Fujitsu positions AI as a trusted assistant and contributes to economic development and well-being improvement by promoting innovation through AI-centric technologies. At the event, Fujitsu will showcase how its Human Motion Analytics technology can be used to create a future where humans and AI complement each other and grow together. Through demonstrations in the three fields of sports, healthcare, and culture, visitors can experience how Fujitsu's technology can be used to digitize human movements and create new possibilities.Sports zone: Performance enhancement with AI and dataIn cooperation with Fujitsu Red Wave, a basketball team playing in the Women's Japan Basketball League, Fujitsu will showcase a basketball booth that uses AI to visualize visitors' shooting forms and gives advice on how to improve their technique. Visitors will be able to compare their form with that of top players and see how their shooting form improves after receiving advice from AI based on actual Fujitsu Red Wave player data.Healthcare zone: Enhancing well-being with AI and dataIn this zone, Fujitsu will showcase a Pilates and yoga booth to introduce how AI can help to enhance visitors' overall well-being. An AI will analyze visitors' roll down movements, a Pilates exercise which is known as an indicator of balance capability. Visitors can then receive personalized guidance from a professional instructor to improve their movements and posture based on an analysis of their range of motion of the spine and speed of movement.Culture zone: Passing on traditional techniques with AI and dataIn cooperation with the Nohgaku Performers' Association, Fujitsu will introduce a booth where visitors can experience Noh, a traditional Japanese theater art form. Here, Fujitsu leverages AI to visualize visitors' movements and positions and compare them to those of Noh actors. Visitors can then receive detailed advice on the refined expressive techniques of Noh theater from Noh artist Yoshimasa Kanze.In addition to the demonstrations in the three fields, Fujitsu will demonstrate how Human Motion Analytics can be used in various areas.Period:October 15, 2024 (Tuesday) - October 18, 2024 (Friday)Premium TimeOctober 15 (Tuesday) 10:00AM - 12:00PM JST *Premium Time is open only to invited guests and press.General AdmissionOctober 15 (Tuesday) 12:00 - 5:00PM JSTOctober 16 (Wednesday) - October 18 (Friday) 10:00AM - 5:00PM JSTVenue:Makuhari Messe (2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture)Fujitsu booth: Hall 7About Fujitsu's AI VisionFujitsu positions AI, including generative AI, as a trusted assistant, and offers systemized AI services via its AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi in seven areas, leveraging it experience from over 7,000 use cases and more than 30 years of research. Fujitsu incorporates AI into various offerings in Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's business model to support the solution of societal issues across industries, with the aim of contributing to the expansion of customers' business productivity and creativity.About Human Motion AnalyticsHuman Motion Analytics technology, used in the demonstration at this event, is a data analysis platform that converts human movements into data using AI technology delivered via Fujitsu Kozuchi. The technology achieves highly accurate analysis with a unique algorithm that significantly reduces estimation errors, even for complex movements, and uses the world's most advanced high-precision skeletal analysis technique originally developed for AI scoring in gymnastics, and which is officially adopted by the International Gymnastics Federation. It aims to create new added value based on human movements in various fields including sports, entertainment, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.(1) CEATEC 2024 :Held with the theme of "Aiming to realize Society 5.0." Society 5.0 is a vision that balances economic development and the resolution of social issues to unite people, technologies, and information from all industries and businesses to create a future through 'co-creation.' This year marks the 25th anniversary of the comprehensive exhibition of digital innovation.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.Press ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)Source: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.