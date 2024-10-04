Jereh Group: Jereh Secures Landmark EPCC Contract with Bapco Upstream

YANTAI, China, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jereh Group, signed a significant contract with Bapco Upstream for the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of gas compressor stations. The total contract value is $288 million USD (excluding VAT).

The contract was formalized with signatures from Mr. Li Weibin, Executive President of Jereh Group, and Mr. Johann Pleininger, CEO of Bapco Upstream. The signing of the agreement was formally witnessed by Mr. Ni Ruchi, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bahrain, who expressed his anticipation for the successful delivery of the project and emphasized that this collaboration would further strengthen the economic cooperation between China and Bahrain.

Bahrain remains a significant player in the Gulf regional energy market. The country has been focusing on optimizing its oil and gas resources while diversifying its economy. As part of its strategic initiatives, Bapco Upstream has launched several key projects aimed at upgrading its energy infrastructure and ensuring a stable energy supply.

Jereh emerged as the preferred bidder in a highly competitive tender, where multiple international engineering firms vied for the contract. As the only Chinese company to pass Bapco Upstream's rigorous prequalification process, Jereh's proven track record in the Middle East, strong technical capabilities, and high customer satisfaction were key factors that contributed to its top ratings in both technical and commercial evaluations.

The project includes compression stations and central compression facility, covering the entire scope of design, procurement, construction and commissioning by Jereh.

Upon completion, the project will significantly enhance the development and utilization of Bahrain's natural gas resources.

About Jereh Oil & Gas Engineering

Jereh is committed to advancing its presence in the high-end oil and gas market. Recently, the company was ranked 130th on ENR 2024 Top 250 International Contractors List. Jereh has successfully delivered projects for prominent NOCs in the MENA area, including Kuwait Oil Company, ADNOC, and Algeria SONATRACH, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the energy sector.

