Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study results
Relief Therapeutics Reports Positive Results from RLF-OD032 Proof-of-Concept Clinical Study for Phenylketonuria
GENEVA (OCT. 4, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today reported positive topline results from its proof-of-concept clinical study evaluating RLF-OD032, an innovative and highly concentrated liquid formulation of sapropterin dihydrochloride, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).
The four-way crossover pilot study compared the pharmacokinetics of Relief's investigational drug RLF-OD032 with the reference listed drug KUVAN® powder for oral solution. Topline data showed that RLF-OD032 administered under fed conditions, with or without water intake, achieved peak and total exposure of sapropterin dihydrochloride similar to those achieved by KUVAN® under fed conditions with water, considering the range required by the FDA for bioequivalence studies.
"The pilot study successfully met its objective and provided valuable data for designing the next stages of our development and regulatory strategy. These results significantly increase the likelihood of meeting regulatory requirements, and we believe RLF-OD032 is well-positioned to achieve bioequivalence versus KUVAN® in an upcoming pivotal bioequivalence trial," commented Giorgio Reiner, Chief Scientific Officer of Relief. "The potential for RLF-OD032 to be administered without water, along with its low-volume dosage, illustrates its value as a unique, ready-to-use, and portable solution, offering enhanced convenience and ease of administration for patients managing PKU."
Relief plans to advance RLF-OD032 into a pivotal bioequivalence trial as part of the 505(b)(2) NDA submission process in the United States and pursuant to the development guidance previously provided by the FDA in a pre-IND meeting.
