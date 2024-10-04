Jakson Solar's Helia NXT R series PV modules utilize rectangular 16-busbar n-type TOPCon cells and have an efficiency of up to 23. 34%. From pv magazine India Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, a unit of Indian energy company Jakson Group, launched the Helia NXT R solar module series at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The n-type bifacial modules utilize rectangular 16-busbar n-type TOPCon cells and have an efficiency of up to 23. 34%. "This technology enables the module to deliver a maximum power output ranging from 610 W to 630 W, ensuring ...

