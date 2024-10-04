The India-based module producer said its new panels have a power conversion efficiency of up to 23. 1% and a temperature coefficient of -0. 24% per C. From pv magazine India Indian solar manufacturer Reliance New Energy Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd, has showcased a bifacial heterojunction (HJT) solar module at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Pro-XL series features modules built with 144 half-cut bifacial HJT cells based on G12 wafers. The bifaciality factor is up to 91%. It includes modules with an output ranging from 740 W ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...