The Indian manufacturer currently has a cell and module capacity of 4 GW. From pv magazine India Indian PV manufacturer Adani Solar, a unit of industrial conglomerate Adani Group, will reach an integrated solar cell and module production capacity of 10 GW by mid-2026, earlier than its previous target of 2027, Rahul Bhutiani, senior vice president-head sales & marketing at Adani Solar, told pv magazine on the first day of Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2024 in Greater Noida. Bhutiani said Adani Solar will achieve 10 GW of metallurgical grade (MG) silica-polysilicon-ingot-wafer capacity by December ...

