A report from marketplace operator EnergySage noted that average system costs are declining, and payback periods are improving. It highlighted a recent market share capture from Tesla in the inverter and energy storage market. From pv magazine USA EnergySage operates an online comparison-shopping marketplace for solar, providing quotes to solar shoppers across 50 states and Washington D. C. The company released its October 2024 Marketplace Insights report, with data through the first half of 2024 on pricing, design trends, and more for the residential solar and energy storage sector. The report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...