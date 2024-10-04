Echizen City: Echizen Takefu: Famed Ancient Authoress Murasaki Shikibu's Place of Sojourn

- Experience "KIKUYOI ECHIZEN JOURNEY" with Autonomous Mobility -

ECHIZEN, Japan, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echizen City, Fukui Prefecture, will offer a two-day, one-night tour for international tourists, starting on October 10, 2024. The tour will feature autonomous mobility technology, providing a unique and immersive journey through Echizen's local culture and historical sites. Echizen Takefu, an area at the heart of the city, is the only location outside of Kyoto where Murasaki Shikibu, the celebrated author of "The Tale of Genji," resided. She spent over a year here with her father, who served as a provincial governor.

This tour allows participants to experience the culture and history of Echizen through the theme of chrysanthemums, which Murasaki Shikibu also referenced in her poetry.

About Echizen

Echizen, which appears in Japan's oldest historical texts, the "Kojiki" and "Nihon Shoki," was once a thriving international city where continental culture first flowed in across the Sea of Japan. The city was home to a provincial government office (kokufu) that administered regional affairs on behalf of the imperial court in Kyoto. This made Echizen a central hub where politics, culture, and industry converged. Cutting-edge culture and technology from the continent were exchanged here and then spread across Japan.

For more information, please visit the Echizen Tourism Association website: https://www.echizen-tourism.jp.e.any.hp.transer.com/

Tour Program

1. Cultural Discovery

Echizen is renowned for its traditional crafts, such as Echizen "washi" (handmade paper) and Echizen "uchi-hamono" (forged blades). Guests are invited to enjoy immersive experiences in these crafts and participate in a Heian-era (794-1185) costume photo shoot.

Cultural Discovery Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108392/202410017424/_prw_PI16fl_ONupe0UW.jpg

2. Chrysanthemum Viewing

After a "gagaku" (ancient court music) performance, guests will ride in autonomous vehicles to privately view chrysanthemums and chrysanthemum dolls at a venue featuring around 20,000 blooming chrysanthemum plants, exclusively reserved for night-time viewing.

Chrysanthemum Viewing Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108392/202410017424/_prw_PI14fl_YuX98DVQ.jpg

3. Chrysanthemum-themed Dining and Sake Tasting

Following a tour of the historic Teramachi street via autonomous mobility, guests will enjoy a modern take on Heian-era cuisine, crafted with chrysanthemum motifs, paired with local sake that reflects the unique environment of Echizen.

Chrysanthemum-themed Dining and Sake Tasting Image:

Tour Overview

Dates: October 10 (Thu.) - October 14 (Mon.), 2024 (departures available each day)

Duration: 2 days, 1 night

Price: 300,000 yen (tax included)

For detailed schedules and bookings, visit the official tour website: https://echizen-experience.jp/en/

