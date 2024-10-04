Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A0HG6G | ISIN: SE0000736415
Frankfurt
04.10.24
08:01 Uhr
1,216 Euro
+0,024
+2,01 %
04.10.2024 08:30 Uhr
Orexo's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), that takes place on May 8, 2025, have been appointed and comprises of the following members:

  • Henrik Kjaer Hansen, (Chairman, appointed by Novo Holdings A/S)
  • Claus Berner Møller, (appointed by The Danish Labour Market Supplementary Pension, ATP)
  • Stefan Hansson, (private investor)
  • James Noble, (Chairman of the Board of Orexo)

The Nomination Committee represents approximately 34 percent of the number of votes in the company as of August 31, 2024.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to the AGM regarding Chairman of the meeting, Chairman of the Board, Board members, Board member fees, any remuneration for committee work, and fees to the auditor, as well as principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice of the AGM and on Orexo's website, www.orexo.com. Shareholders who want to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do this by sending an e-mail to ir@orexo.com (subject "Nomination Committee") at latest March 7, 2025.

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with nearly 30 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 am CET on October 4, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-s-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4046784

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexos-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2025-302267573.html

