Topic: This week, we hosted the European MidCap Conference in Paris where we sat down with q.beyond CEO Rixen and CFO Wolters for some insightful meetings. Here are the key takeaways:

Margin expansion. Management reiterated that it is on track for continues margin expansion, confirming the targets for FY '24e (€ 8-10m) and FY '25e (7-8% margin). The company identified three layers to achieve this: (1) Focusing the business model on acquiring consulting and development orders, which consequently leads to orders for operations (Managed Services). According to management, a 5pp higher share of consulting & development revenues will lead to 2pp gross margin expansion. (2) Significantly increasing the near- and off-shoring ratio. Since 2020, q.beyond has lifted the ratio to 13% and is targeting 20% until FY '25e and 30% by FY '28e, stating that 5pp increase in the near- and off-shoring ratio allows for a 1pp gross margin lift. (3) Increasingly i mplementing AI , especially in Managed Services (50% of workforce), i.e. call center and service desk automation, going forward. In our view, this could lead to significant cost savings in the mid-term. Based on this, the company's targets seem absolutely achievable and are in line with our estimates.

Promising current trading. After the consulting business had a lackluster H1 performance (-11% yoy), management made a promising appearance regarding the performance in Q3, stating that the company achieved a higher utilization rate than in the previous quarters.

Valuation continues to look undemanding as shares are trading at only 6.1x EV/EBITDA '24e (3.4x '25e). Hence the stock remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of € 1.10 based on DCF.

ISIN: DE0005137004