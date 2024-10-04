International Business Machines Corp - Intention to Delist From the London Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

4 October 2024

International Business Machines Corporation

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO DELIST FROM THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

International Business Machines Corporation (the "Company") refers to the Company's shares (ISIN: US4592001014) (the "Shares") which are admitted to listing on the equity shares international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE").

The Company hereby gives notice that, in an effort to streamline and simplify processes and increase administrative efficiencies, it has been requested that (i) the FCA cancel the listing of the Company's Shares on the equity shares international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the Official List of the FCA, and (ii) the LSE cancel the admission to trading of the Company's Shares on the main market for listed securities of the LSE (collectively, the "Delisting").

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 21.2.17R, the Company is required to give at least 20 business days' notice of the intended Delisting. Accordingly, it is intended that the Delisting will become effective from 8:00 a.m. 6 November 2024, such that the last date of trading of its Shares on the LSE will be 5 November 2024.

As the Company is assigned to the equity shares international commercial companies secondary listing segment of the Official List, no shareholder approval is required for the Delisting.

Following the Delisting, (i) it will no longer be possible to trade Shares on the LSE, and (ii) the Company will maintain the primary listing of its Shares of the New York Stock Exchange.

Any shareholder that has any questions in relation to the Delisting is recommended to consult their investment adviser or broker.

Media Contact:

Tim Davidson

+1 (914) 844-7847

tfdavids@us.ibm.com

ENDS

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by International Business Machines Corporationto constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, such information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For the purposes of MAR, this announcement is being made on behalf of International Business Machines Corporation by Jane P. Edwards, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Secretary.

Important Notice

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Overseas jurisdictions

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.