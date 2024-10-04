Gambian utility Nawec is seeking proposals for a 50 MW PV facility planned to be deployed in Soma, south of the River Gambia. The project is part of a broader solar project and should include an unspecified battery storage capacity. Gambia's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MoPE) and state-owned utility Nawec have jointly launched a tender for the construction of a 50 MW PV plant in Soma, south of the River Gambia. The PV facility is part of a 150 MW solar project under development since 2019 and is planned to be linked to an unspecified battery storage capacity. Through the procurement exercise, ...

