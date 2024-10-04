Anzeige
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
72 Leser
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: MD Logistics to Open State-of-the-art Dedicated Pharmaceutical Warehouse in Indiana

- 18,500m2 Area Being Remade into State-of-the-art Facility Dedicated to Life Sciences and Pharmaceuticals to Provide Higher Quality Pharmaceutical Logistics Services -

TOKYO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Logistics LLC (hereinafter "MD"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., is remaking the North Area of its existing warehouse in Plainfield in the U.S. state of Indiana into a dedicated pharmaceutical facility that will commence operations in October.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202409277148-O3-nAkv058x

Exterior view of warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409277148/_prw_PI1fl_PVWX1sAF.jpg

Interior view of refrigerated warehouse: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409277148/_prw_PI2fl_3UA9VL4y.jpg

Indiana is known as the pharmaceutical manufacturing capital of the Midwest and is home to numerous pharmaceutical-related companies. As the life science and pharmaceutical industries continue to expand, the need for cGMP*-compliant, temperature-controlled facilities has never been greater. In response to this need, a portion of MD's existing Plainfield warehouse will be upgraded into a cGMP-compliant facility dedicated to pharmaceutical products.

The warehouse undergoing renovations is the largest in MD's network at approximately 37,000m2. The North Area (about 18,500m2) will be converted into a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to life science and pharmaceutical products. This facility will comprise a constant-temperature area (15-25C, approximately 14,784m2) and a refrigerated area (2-8C, approximately 3,716m2), and will be equipped with cutting-edge equipment such as temperature monitoring systems and generators that can handle power outages and other problems to provide safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services. With operations scheduled to start in October, the renovations are due to be completed by the end of September.

The NX Group will continue supporting customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform with the aim of contributing to human health around the world.

Profile of warehouse: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409277148-O3-2eYm0FNb.pdf

*cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice): regulatory standards for the manufacture and quality control of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products in the United States

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409277148-O2-Jzy1NT0T.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/
NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/md-logistics-to-open-state-of-the-art-dedicated-pharmaceutical-warehouse-in-indiana-302267516.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
