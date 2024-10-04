Anzeige
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A14SGM | ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93
04.10.2024
Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 August 2024 will commence on 4 October 2024 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 4 November 2024.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


