Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF RUSH FACTORY PLC RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS

EXCHANGE NOTICE 4 OCTOBER 2024 SHARES THE SHARES OF RUSH FACTORY PLC RETAIN OBSERVATION STATUS Rush Factory Plc published on 4 October 2024 a company announcement where it announced that Rush Factory Plc and Street Food Group Plc have terminated the preliminary agreement signed on 20 September 2024. Following the announcement the grounds on which Rush Factory Plc was given observation status on 20 September 2024 no longer exist. Nasdaq Helsinki has previously given the shares of Rush Factory Plc observation status on 20 February 2024 on the basis of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook, rule 6.3.1(g). Rush Factory Plc shares retain observation status on the basis of rule 6.3.1 (g) on the grounds specified on 20 February 2024. Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (g): "there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position". Trading in the shares of Rush Factory Plc was suspended on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on 2 October 2024. The purpose of the observation status is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260