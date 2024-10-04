Industry body the Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft (BSW-Solar) expects around 7 GWh of large-scale battery storage to be added during that period. From ESS News German solar trade body BSW-Solar expects the capacity of large battery storage systems installed in Germany to increase fivefold by 2026. With 1. 8 GWh of capacity installed to date, in systems with at least 1 MW of connected capacity, BSW-Solar expects around 7 GWh will be added by 2026, according to analysis by Enervis on behalf of the membership body. Enervis considered pre-registered projects in the market master data register as well ...

