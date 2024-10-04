In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for wafers have remained stable across the board this week. Mono PERC M10 and n-type M10 wafer prices held steady at $0. 145/pc and $0. 143/pc, respectively. Likewise, Mono PERC G12 and n-type G12 wafer prices remained unchanged at $0. 211/pc and $0. 200/pc, respectively, compared to the previous week. The supply-demand balance in the wafer market is improving as manufacturers have significantly lowered their operating rates in the past month. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...