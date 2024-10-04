

Maiyue Technology debuted at the 21st China-ASEAN Expo From 24th to 28th September, the 21st China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit were held at Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center. The ASEAN Expo is an important exchange platform between China and ASEAN countries, and the large-scale expo has attracted many domestic and foreign enterprises, providing valuable opportunities for exchanges and cooperation among enterprises from all over the world. As an important part of the expo, the digital technology exhibition has attracted the active participation of many domestic and foreign enterprises. At the exhibition, Maiyue Technology fully demonstrated its latest exploration achievements in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and big data, etc., and its AI agent application platform, contract management AI intelligent platform and Chuangpeng Cloud localization equipment and other products have won wide attention and recognition from expo visitors. AI agent application platform, offering a trial for colleges and universities to facilitate their digital transformation The AI agent application platform, one of the latest R&D outcomes of Maiyue Technology in AI sector, is targeted at the education industry and serves as a school intelligent assistant synergized with school data. Through the form of question and answer, the platform can accurately answer questions, and has functions such as assembly of key points of knowledge, generation of lesson plan, intelligent question count statistics and low-code construction, which greatly improves the efficiency of teaching services. At present, the AI agent application platform has been tested in colleges and universities in Guangxi, and has gained wide recognition and attention. A prominent example is the cooperation between Guilin University of Electronic Science and Technology and Maiyue Technology. The university showcased the AI agent application platform as its achievements in the field of AI + education in the special training course on digitalization improvement for colleges and universities, which was held in Guangxi in July 2024. The training course was hosted by the Department of Education of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and attended by heads of network centers of colleges and universities. The platform was highly recognized by them. In addition, the AI agent application platform has also been tested in Guangxi Modern Vocational and Technical College, and has gained wide recognition and attention at the Seminar on the promotion of Digital Campuses in Vocational Colleges in the Central and Western China. The seminar was hosted by the China Association of Educational Technology and aimed at vocational colleges in the central and western regions of the country. It was attended by heads of network centers of various vocational colleges. As they said, the AI agent application platform has broad application prospects and will provide strong support for the digitalization of vocational colleges. Contract management AI intelligent platform, providing enterprises with efficient solution to contract management challenges, and gaining recognition with its application cases. At the same time, the contract management AI intelligent platform launched by Maiyue Technology has also attracted much attention. As a new product for enterprises, the platform, with its excellent core functions such as intelligent drafting and review of contracts, has successfully solved the problems of enterprises in contract clause drafting, legal risk review, management difficulty and low efficiency. At present, the contract management AI intelligent platform has been put into use in Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd.. With the aid of the platform, the company successfully eliminated the pain points of its contract management. The platform truly provided practical and effective solutions based on the actual needs of the company, and significantly improved the efficiency of contract drafting and management. Its excellent performance and excellent effect have been well recognized by the company. Chuangpeng Cloud, being shortlisted for procurement projects in several provinces as a new choice for mobile office Maiyue Technology also demonstrated its powerful strength in the field of cloud computing. As a brand of Maiyue, Chuangpeng Cloud has launched localized computers, servers, mobile office solutions and other products. With advanced cloud computing technology, those products solve data security and operation and maintenance problems, and provide efficient and convenient solutions for the relevant entities. It is worth mentioning that Chuangpeng Cloud desktop computer has been shortlisted for the "desktop computer" framework agreement procurement project in Guangxi, Qinghai and Sichuan this year, which means that more users can directly purchase Chuangpeng Cloud computer products through the government procurement cloud platform, which further broadens the market channel of Maiyue Technology. The procurement project brings together many enterprises with outstanding contributions and excellent performance in the field of computer equipment, and the fact that Maiyue Technology was shortlisted fully proves that its strength in technological research and development, product innovation, market performance and other aspects are widely recognized by the government as well as the industry. The shortlisting further broadens the supply channel of Chuangpeng Cloud, and allows users to purchase Chuangpeng Cloud computer products directly through the government procurement cloud platform. This not only brings more development opportunities for Meiyue, but also provides strong support for the relevant authorities to promote the renewal and upgrading of desktop computer equipment. In the future, Maiyue Technology will continue to devote itself to technological innovation and product research and development, and contribute more to the promotion of digitalization. About Maiyue Technology Limited (2501.HK) Established in 2003, Maiyue Technology is an industry-leading IT solution provider and service provider, and also the first Guangxi-based innovation-driven high-tech enterprise listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Company was listed in October 2023 on the Hong Kong Main Board. The Company focuses on empowering its customers in such industries as governance, business, and education in their journey towards digitalization and intelligence with its technologies such as Internet of Things, big data, and AI. For more information of Maiyue Technology, please visit the company website: http://www.maiyuesoft.com/

