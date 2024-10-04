Anzeige
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Aspo Plc: Karri Kivi appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group

Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
October 4, 2024, at 12.00 pm

Karri Kivi appointed SeniorVice President, Corporate Development of Aspo Group


Aspo has appointed M.Sc. (Econ.) Karri Kivi (b. 1974) as the new Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Karri reports to Rolf Jansson, CEO of the Aspo Group, and is a member of the Group Executive Committee.

Karri's responsibilities include development of the company's portfolio strategy, supporting and developing business strategies in cooperation with Group subsidiaries and mergers and acquisitions. Karri will start in his new position latest in December 2024.

Karri has wide experience from investment banking, in Finland and abroad, incl. Citigroup, Carnegie, Nomura International, Lincoln International and PwC. Karri has also worked for Wärtsilä as a director in M&A and corporate development.

"Karri has relevant experience to execute on Aspo's portfolio vision and financial ambitions. I want to wish him a warm welcome to the Aspo team," said Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo.

"Aspo is in a very interesting development stage with ambitious growth plans in all of its businesses. I look forward to the journey ahead together with the Aspo team," said Karri Kivi.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.?


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
