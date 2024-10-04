Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
04.10.24
09:59 Uhr
1,540 Euro
+0,020
+1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,67013:14
Dow Jones News
04.10.2024 11:46 Uhr
156 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
04-Oct-2024 / 10:13 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 October 2024 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 
 
The following notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name:                               Oliver White 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status:                          Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:                  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name:                               Funding Circle Holdings plc 
b)      LEI:                                2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                         Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: 
 
b)      Identification code:                        GB00BG0TPX62 
c)      Nature of the transaction:                     Disposal of shares 
 
                                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                                         GBP1.355     129,870

Aggregated information: N/A

e)

f) Date of the transaction: 2 October 2024

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Funding Circle Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

Joint Corporate Brokers: Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000) Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  351118 
EQS News ID:  2002415 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2002415&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2024 05:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
