AS PlusPlus Capital Majority Acquired by Consortium of Entrepreneurs
Decisions taken to implement the Reorganization Plan will be implemented unchanged
The acquisition creates significant synergies between AS PlusPlus Capital and Fraktion, a Belgian fintech company with a European crowdfunding license. With more than 15 years of experience in highly regulated technology projects, Fraktion intends to rebuild the stability of PlusPlus Capital. Frank Van Raemdonck, who has a personal connection to Estonia, is leading the transaction to create synergies with Fraktion's platform that will support the restructuring efforts. Sacha Verveckken, a technology entrepreneur, is supporting Frank in this endeavor to expand Fraktion's European footprint.
PlusPlus Capital
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.
Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.
PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|WKN:
|A3K7UD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
