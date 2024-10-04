Card Factory's H125 revenue growth demonstrated it is delivering well against its multi-year growth strategy. While profitability was negatively affected by the (mostly) known inflation in operating costs, management is confident Card Factory will achieve its full-year estimates. This is due the momentum in the business and the mismatch in H125 between cost inflation and the efficiency and cost savings that have always been expected to come through in H225.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...