The polysilicon manufacturing facility is currently under construction by United Solar Polysilicon near Muscat. It will have a capacity of 100,000 MT. Future Fund Oman (FFO), which is controlled by the sovereign wealth fund of Oman, has decided to invest OMR 60 million ($156 million) in the $1. 35 billion polysilicon production facility that United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC is currently building at the Sohar Port and Freezone, a deep-sea port midway between Dubai and Oman's capital, Muscat. "This new facility will enhance Oman's standing in the renewable energy market and serve as a catalyst ...

