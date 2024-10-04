BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, continues to demonstrate impressive growth despite increasing global trade tensions. In September, the company reported a 57.6% year-over-year increase in production, manufacturing a total of 441,052 vehicles. This surge includes 170,267 battery-electric vehicles and 268,962 plug-in hybrids, underscoring BYD's robust position in the global EV market. The company's stock has reflected this success, showing an 8.28% increase over the last month and an 18.82% gain year-to-date, with its current price of €34.61 sitting 42.65% above its 52-week low.

Competitive Pricing Bolsters Market Position

A recent study reveals that BYD's electric vehicles could remain price-competitive in the US market even with a hypothetical 100% tariff. This finding highlights the company's efficiency and cost-effectiveness, potentially fueling its global expansion plans. For instance, the BYD Seagull EV could be offered in the US for under $25,000, potentially making it the most affordable electric vehicle in the American market. This pricing strategy is made possible by BYD's extensive experience in battery production and well-established supply chain, demonstrating the company's potential to succeed even in highly regulated markets.

