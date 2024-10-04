Apprentice.io Celebrates National Manufacturing Day by Announcing Industry Expansion on the Heels of Successful Free Trial Launch

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Apprentice, which developed Tempo - the first AI-powered cloud platform built to accelerate batch-based manufacturing - announced today that after a decade of building GMP-compliant solutions for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, the company is expanding into other regulated industries. These industries include Food & Beverage; Nutraceuticals & Supplements; Animal Health & Feed; and Chemicals & Derivatives.





Apprentice Announces Industry Expansion

Apprentice introduces AI-powered Tempo Manufacturing Cloud platform across new regulated industries.





With established credibility as a visionary leader within the pharma industry, Apprentice is well-positioned to serve other regulated verticals with its Tempo Manufacturing Cloud Platform. Tempo is a flexible, AI-powered digital platform that's designed to accelerate batch-based manufacturing processes such as recipe authoring, execution, and collaboration across sites and teams.

"Our product has been battle-tested by the toughest industry in the world, Pharma, but it can be applied to other batch-based manufacturing operations in need of a single platform to unify their operations, accelerate their time to market, and better manage their resources," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and co-founder of Apprentice.

In September, Apprentice launched a 30-day free trial program, granting users across industries complete access to the platform and new AI capabilities. In addition, the company will host a webinar on Oct. 22 on how these AI tools can help manufacturers make smarter decisions and automate complex workflows.

"This is a huge company milestone," Stracquatanio said. "We are delivering the full end-to-end vision for the next generation of manufacturing technology across industries looking to harmonize their processes and manage their materials across global sites and teams on one validated platform. We are delivering the future of accelerated batch-based manufacturing."

About Apprentice

Apprentice developed the first AI-powered cloud platform built to accelerate batch-based manufacturing - the Tempo Manufacturing Cloud. Tempo provides seamless processing through every layer of your manufacturing ecosystem in one platform by combining historically distributed systems - Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), Laboratory Execution System (LES), eLogs, Work Instructions - giving you comprehensive visibility and control across every team, site, and external partner. Tempo delivers a modern and easy-to-use experience across web, mobile, and wearable devices that's rapidly adopted across all operational levels. To learn more about Apprentice, visit www.apprentice.io.

