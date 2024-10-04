Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Heal Wellness location in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver, British Columbia, this Saturday October 5th, 2024.

"Opening our latest Heal Wellness franchise, offering fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, marks another milestone for both Heal and Happy Belly's portfolio of emerging brands in 2024," said Sean Black, CEO of Happy Belly. "This will be Heal's twelfth (12th) location overall, the third (3rd) of ten (10) planned for British Columbia, and the eighth (8th) franchised store added to the Happy Belly portfolio this year-with many more on the way. With a pipeline of 100 committed Heal units across Canada and the U.S., we are seeing consistent growth of our Heal Wellness brand. Happy Belly plans to continue leveraging our franchising expertise and infrastructure to accelerate expansion."

"As each store opens, our Happy Belly footprint expands. With five (5) of our brands currently having store locations under construction, we look forward to announcing several openings throughout 2024 as we continue to sign franchise agreements and secure prime real estate locations for our franchisees across Canada."



Kitsilano, or "Kits," in Vancouver is an ideal location for an açaí and smoothie restaurant. Known for its active, health-conscious residents, Kitsilano is a vibrant neighborhood where wellness and outdoor living are core to the community's lifestyle. Its proximity to the beach, parks, and yoga studios attracts fitness enthusiasts, surfers, and families who prioritize nutritious and convenient food options. The area's laid-back, beachy atmosphere complements the fresh, natural appeal of açaí bowls and smoothies, making it a perfect fit for a restaurant catering to those seeking healthy, on-the-go meals.

Additionally, Kitsilano's thriving food scene and strong sense of community encourage local support for new and unique dining experiences. The area's blend of young professionals, families, and students creates a diverse customer base with an appreciation for fresh, organic, and sustainable ingredients.

"With 376 contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio-whether in the pipeline, under construction, or already opened-our team is focused on sourcing and reviewing real estate, evaluating franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with area developers to drive the growth of our asset-light franchising model. The rapid expansion of the Heal Wellness brand highlights our execution capabilities. As the brand's free cash flow continues to increase, we expect to accelerate our corporate store development, further supported by the ongoing growth of our franchise program."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was created with a vibrant passion and clear mission: to deliver quick, fresh, and nutritious foods that energize and support an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Our menu features a delicious variety of smoothie bowls and smoothies, packed with ingredients designed to fuel your body and boost your well-being. We carefully select every superfood ingredient, offering acai bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls that are not only fresh but powerfully nourishing. Each smoothie bowl is made with real fruit and enhanced with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more, giving you a delicious way to energize your day.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.



