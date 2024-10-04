Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce it has recently repurchased shares in a block trade from an undisclosed seller via its existing Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") in the amount of two million shares at a price of C$2.05, totaling C$4.1 million or approximately US$3.0M. Since the NCIB was announced on February 7, 2024, EMX has purchased a total of 2,805,346 shares at an average price of C$2.15, totaling approximately C$6.0M. EMX may purchase a remaining 2,194,654 shares under the current NCIB program expiring February 13, 2025.

EMX CEO Dave Cole commented "EMX is committed to astute allocation of capital. We believe EMX shares are undervalued. Buybacks at these levels should provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns on capital."

About EMX - EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

