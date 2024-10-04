Anzeige
Freitag, 04.10.2024
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 13:42 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, CYBER & DATA CENTRE MAGAZINES

The October editions of Technology, Cyber and Data Centre Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Finastra, Cornerstone, eStruxture and more!

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology, Cyber and Data Centre Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the technology and cybersecurity sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Deepika Rayala, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Conerstone on it's accelerated transformation journey.

"Every three seconds, there's someone taking a Cornerstone learning course somewhere in the world"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from SAS, Iron Mountain, eStruxture and more, along with the Top 10: Chief Digital Officers

Cyber Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Eric Hussey, SVP and CISO at Finastra on the frictionless delivery of cybersecurity services with customer experience front-of-mind.

"We're really starting to think about ways AI can enable our functions, particularly when it comes to cybersecurity"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Irwin Mitchell, Hexagon and more. Plus the Top 10: Cybersecurity Leaders

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with eStruxture Founder, President & CEO Todd Coleman who discusses sustainable growth.

"AI is going to change everything. It's going to put Canada - we believe - at the forefront of attracting technology leaders of tomorrow"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Mainova Webhouse, Green, Compass Datacentres and more. Plus the Top 10: Marketing Leaders

You can visit Technology Magazine, Cyber Magazine and Data Centre Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-october-editions-of-technology-cyber--data-centre-magazines-302267672.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
