Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 13:50 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Geminifin Ltd.: Geminifin Announces Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Enhance User Trading Experience

Geminifin is investing millions to upgrade its trading platform, enhance customer support, and provide personalized trading tools, ensuring a smarter, smoother experience for global forex and CFD users.

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Geminifin , an international private equity asset management firm, has announced a multi-million dollar investment aimed at enhancing the trading experience for its global clients. The investment will upgrade the platform's technical infrastructure, enhance the user interface, and improve customer support, ensuring a smoother and smarter trading environment for forex and CFD users.

Founded by Oliver Jones in 2012, Geminifin has continually delivered high-quality trading services to investors worldwide. Headquartered in New York, the company also operates in major financial hubs, including the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and Singapore, with a growing client base of over 100,000 members globally.

This new investment will focus on enhancing platform speed and stability, improving mobile app functionality, and incorporating advanced market analysis tools. Personalized trading recommendations will also be introduced, helping users stay ahead of market trends. Geminifin aims to further strengthen customer support by expanding multi-language services and launching comprehensive online learning resources to support its clients, regardless of location.

Oliver Jones , Founder and CEO of Geminifin, commented, "Customer satisfaction is our highest priority, and we are excited to reinvest significantly in this area. By enhancing both technology and customer service, we aim to provide a world-class trading environment for all our users."

With a focus on global asset management, Geminifin remains dedicated to helping investors profit in the international financial markets. The company believes that constant innovation and responsiveness to client needs are essential for maintaining its leading industry position.

This multi-million dollar investment highlights Geminifin's ongoing commitment to delivering an enhanced trading experience. Moving forward, the firm will continue leveraging technology and service improvements to create greater value and a better trading environment for investors around the world.

Media Contact

Organization: Geminifin Ltd.
Contact Person Name: James Anderson
Website: https://geminifin.com/
Email: media@geminifin.com
Address: 18121 E Hampden Ave
City: Aurora
State: CO
Country: United States

SOURCE: Geminifin Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.