Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBSB | ISIN: SE0012141687 | Ticker-Symbol: 3AJ
München
04.10.24
08:04 Uhr
14,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SKISTAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKISTAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,08014,24014:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SkiStar AB: Martin Almgren is leaving as CFO for SkiStar

SkiStar AB (publ)'s CFO Martin Almgren has today announced that he will terminate his employment with SkiStar for new assignments outside the company. Martin, who has been SkiStar's CFO since May 2023, will continue in his position as CFO until a successor takes office, or until April 2025 at the latest. SkiStar will immediately start the recruitment process of a replacement.

"During his time at SkiStar, Martin Almgren has had a prominent role in the company's development, especially with regard to financial follow-up and planning. I would like to extend a big thank you to Martin, who is a highly valued and competent colleague. We wish him all the best when he later leaves SkiStar," says Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO at SkiStar.

"My time at SkiStar has been both educational and stimulating. I will follow SkiStar's further development with great interest." says Martin Almgren.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 4 October 2024, 11.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.
Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.investor.skistar.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.