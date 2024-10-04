Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HTL-STREFA, Inc., an MTD company: HTL-Strefa Responds to Growing Calls for Affordable Healthcare With Cost-Effective Diabetes Solutions

Amidst recent news on healthcare pricing, HTL-Strefa, part of the MTD Group, reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality pen needles at lower costs, with the Droplet brand rapidly expanding across U.S. markets

WOODSTOCK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / As you may have seen in recent news, there is growing pressure to make healthcare more affordable to patients. Core to our strategy at HTL-Strefa, an MTD company, is a relentless focus on reducing costs for the healthcare system while providing solutions that meet the top-notch quality standards.

HTL-Strefa, as part of the MTD Group, benefits from MTD's global leadership in med tech, with vertically integrated manufacturing in Europe for a large part of its branded products related to the diabetes business (pen needles, safety pen needles, safety lancets, etc). This setup ensures upscale control over production processes, maintaining high quality while offering cost-efficient solutions. MTD Group is today the second-largest worldwide producer of pen needles and safety pen needles, with HTL-Strefa's Droplet brand standing out as the fastest-growing pen needle brand in the U.S.* Our products are widely available at many retailers, including several national pharmacy chains. In addition to our focus on quality and cost, we are very focused on product innovation, such as Droplet Micron, the thinnest and shortest pen needle on the market.

To learn more about HTL Strefa and MTD Group and partnering with us to reduce the financial burden on healthcare systems, visit our site https://mydroplet.com/or contact us at info@htl-strefa.com

About MTD: https://mtdglobal.com/north-america

* IQVIA Manufacturer Volume Trend, Nov 22. Data on File

Contact Information

Patricia Gaillard
Director, Marketing
patricia.gaillard@htl-strefa.com
770-528-0410

SOURCE: HTL-Strefa

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.