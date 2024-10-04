HTL-STREFA, Inc., an MTD company: HTL-Strefa Responds to Growing Calls for Affordable Healthcare With Cost-Effective Diabetes Solutions

Amidst recent news on healthcare pricing, HTL-Strefa, part of the MTD Group, reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality pen needles at lower costs, with the Droplet brand rapidly expanding across U.S. markets

WOODSTOCK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / As you may have seen in recent news, there is growing pressure to make healthcare more affordable to patients. Core to our strategy at HTL-Strefa, an MTD company, is a relentless focus on reducing costs for the healthcare system while providing solutions that meet the top-notch quality standards.

HTL-Strefa, as part of the MTD Group, benefits from MTD's global leadership in med tech, with vertically integrated manufacturing in Europe for a large part of its branded products related to the diabetes business (pen needles, safety pen needles, safety lancets, etc). This setup ensures upscale control over production processes, maintaining high quality while offering cost-efficient solutions. MTD Group is today the second-largest worldwide producer of pen needles and safety pen needles, with HTL-Strefa's Droplet brand standing out as the fastest-growing pen needle brand in the U.S.* Our products are widely available at many retailers, including several national pharmacy chains. In addition to our focus on quality and cost, we are very focused on product innovation, such as Droplet Micron, the thinnest and shortest pen needle on the market.

To learn more about HTL Strefa and MTD Group and partnering with us to reduce the financial burden on healthcare systems, visit our site https://mydroplet.com/or contact us at info@htl-strefa.com

About MTD: https://mtdglobal.com/north-america

* IQVIA Manufacturer Volume Trend, Nov 22. Data on File

