ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orthodontic Partners: Better Together: Nasser Orthodontics Will Merge With Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics on October 1, 2024

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Orthodontic patients in Louisiana will soon have a new reason to smile. Dr. Peter H. Nasser and the team at Nasser Orthodontics are merging with Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics to create an even better orthodontic experience for Louisiana families.

Dr. Nasser is a seasoned orthodontist with over 30 years of experience, specializing in personalized care for kids, teens, and adults. "Our goal is to treat all patients the way we would want to be treated," Dr. Nasser said. "We are committed to making orthodontic treatment affordable and working with every patient to develop a plan that works best for them."

Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics, founded in 2005 by Drs. Christopher Cosse and Jeff Silmon, has deep roots in the community, stemming from Dr. Spiro Cosse's original orthodontic practice established in 1969. Dr. Chris joined his father in 2000, and the practice transitioned to Cosse & Silmon with Dr. Silmon's partnership in 2005. The team recognizes that all patients are unique and deserve high-quality orthodontic care tailored to their individual needs and budget.

"We want patients to have a comfortable, stress-free, and rewarding orthodontic experience every time they visit us - and that includes having fun, no matter what age they are," Dr. Cosse said. "Dr. Nasser's dedication to patient care is an ideal fit as we continue striving to create smiles that exceed expectations."

The merging of these talented teams will take place on October 1, 2024. Once the merger is complete, the new Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics will have state-of-the-art facilities in:

  • Shreveport

  • Bossier City

  • Mansfield

  • Springhill

  • Stonewall

  • Midden

Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics currently offers patients a variety of treatments to suit their orthodontic needs, including:

  • Traditional braces with metal or clear brackets

  • Clear aligners

  • Damon Smile self-ligating braces

Using the latest technology and expert care, Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics also offers custom-made Aligners in an Hour at prices that won't break the bank.

"Our 3D scanning technology allows us to create a digital model of the patient's mouth and design their aligners precisely and accurately," Dr. Silmon said. "There's no need to wait weeks for aligners to arrive - patients can come see us and leave with CSO Clear aligners in just one hour."

Other cutting-edge technologies available at Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics include:

  • I-CAT® FLX 3D imaging provides an unprecedented view of a patient's mouth and teeth

  • Itero® Element scanners create 3D digital impressions of a patient's teeth and gums

  • The Myobrace® system helps correct improper oral habits that lead to orthodontic issues, such as tongue thrusting and thumb sucking

To learn more about Nasser Orthodontics, visit www.nasserorthodontics.com.

To learn more about Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics and schedule an appointment at a location near you, visit www.cosseortho.com.

Nasser Orthodontics will remain open until October 1, 2024.

Contact Information

Rachel Osborn
Marketing Specialist
rachel.osborn@orthodonticpartners.com

SOURCE: Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
