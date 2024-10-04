Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2024) - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Company) hereby advises that it intends to hold its annual general meeting for 2024 (Meeting) on Friday, 20 December 2024.

Items of business at the Meeting will include, inter alia, the re-election of all Directors.

As required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, the closing date for receipt of nominations from any person wishing to be considered for election as a Director at the Meeting is Friday, 1 November 2024.

Accordingly, nominations must be received at the Company's corporate office (Suite 4, Level 35, Melbourne Central Tower, 360 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 3000) no later than 5:00 pm Australian Eastern Time on 1 November 2024.

The Company will announce further details regarding the Meeting, including the time and location of the Meeting in a separate notice of meeting which will be provided to security holders in due course. The notice of meeting will also be available on ASX's Company Announcements Platform.

Authorised for release by the Board

Michael Higginson

Director/Company Secretary

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.