PR Newswire
04.10.2024 14:30 Uhr
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE OCTOBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINES

The October editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Schneider Electric.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability, energy and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Olivier Blum, EVP Energy Management for Schneider Electric, who discusses how the company strives to be an influential leader in sustainability.

"Our passion is always to understand what it will take for a company to achieve their Net Zero goals."

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Iron Mountain, EY and eStruxture along with the Top 10: Women in ESG.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

Energy Digital Magazine

The October Edition features an extensive lead interview with Electron's Jo-Jo Hubbard, Schneider Electric and Gorilla on the new tech transforming efficiency, sustainability and innovation.

"We understand that greater volumes of flexibility will drive more value for system operators," - Jo-Jo Hubbard, Co-Founder & CEO, Electron.

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from Acciona Australia, Schneider Electric and HID along with the Top 10 Energy Companies.

You can visit Energy Digital Magazine for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing energy industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-the-october-editions-of-sustainability--energy-digital-magazines-302267700.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
