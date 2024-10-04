Prestigious provenance underscores Apollo Art Auctions' Oct. 12-13 sale of antiquities, ancient military artifacts, jewellery and decorative art

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2024and live in-person at Apollo's central London showroom, 63-64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW.

Apollo, which has enjoyed significant success in recent years, is a growing auction house with a database of over 10,000 users. With monthly sales ranging between 600 to 1000 lots per sale.

The auction includes pieces with distinguished provenances, such as the Prince Collection, the Stephen Joel Albert Collection, the Spencer Joshua Alwyne Compton (Second Marquess of Northampton) Collection, the Alison Barker Collection, the Mrs. B. Ellison of the Egyptian Exploration Society Collection, the Duc de Dino Collection, Imperial Russian Romanov Collection, and the Nicholas Wright Collection.

Throughout the sale you will find a range of exceptional items, including wearable jewellery which has been vetted by the ancient jewellery specialist Sami Fortune, outstanding military artifacts, seals studied by the renowned expert Professor Lambert. Find an exquisite selection of decorative pieces from Egyptian which come with historical reports from Simone Musso, consultant curator for Egyptian antiquities at the Stibbert Museum in Florence and a member of the Nuri Archaeological Expedition. Roman, Greek, and Asian cultures which have been vetted and come with historical reports from Alessandro Neri, an international Cultural Heritage expert who is based in Florence. Additionally, the auction has been cleared through the Art Loss Register database.

Some notable highlights from the auction include:

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The showroom will be open for public viewing from October 7th to October 11th, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. All items will be professionally handled by our white-gloved team, ensuring they are carefully prepared for in-house shipping. Don't miss this opportunity to expand your collection-register now and join us for this extraordinary auction!



Payments accepted in USD, GBP, and EUR. Packing and shipping are handled in-house.

Contact information:

For marketing and PR enquiries contact: Gabriele Luksyte - pr@apolloauctions.com

For sales enquiries conatct: Auction Team - enquires@apolloauction.com

For more information call (+44) 7424 994167