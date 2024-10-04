The IEA published its yearly hydrogen analysis reporting that of the 520 GW announced electrolysis projects, 20 GW reached final investment decision, with China leading the way. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the global hydrogen demand reached 97 Mt in 2023, an increase of 2. 5% compared to 2022. "Demand remains concentrated in refining and the chemical sector and is principally covered by hydrogen produced from unabated fossil fuels. As in previous years, low-emissions hydrogen played only a marginal role, with production of less than 1 Mt in 2023," said the agency in its latest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...