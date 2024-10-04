JP McHale Pest Management Promotes Ann DiLecce to VP of Customer Experience

New York's Leading Pest Control Company Highlights its Emphasis on Customer Experience Programs & Strategies

BUCHANAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / JP McHale Pest Management, a leader in innovative pest control solutions throughout the tri-state area, is proud to announce the promotion of Ann DiLecce to Vice President of Customer Experience, a new position that will focus on the company's Customer Experience programs and strategies. Ms. DiLecce has been with JP McHale for over 18 years and has extensive experience in Operations and Customer Service.

"Ann's decades of stellar work at JP McHale, combined with her vast knowledge about our customer-centric approaches and the pest management industry overall, makes her a natural fit for this new position," said Jim McHale, president of JP McHale Pest Management. "Even more, Ann's innate sense of our customers and her deep understanding of their needs uniquely positions her to lead JP McHale's Customer Experience program."

Ann began her long-standing career at JP McHale in the Accounts Receivable Department and steadily advanced her career at the company, first being named Director of Finance Operations and now promoted to VP of Customer Experience.

"I'm excited about this opportunity and can't wait to create strategies and programs designed to ensure every customer has an exceptional, efficient, and personalized experience at every interaction," said Ann.

Ann said she plans to work closely with JP McHale's Service Representatives across Residential, Commercial, and Sales to learn first-hand their daily work life and customer interactions. "My goal is to live their day for a few hours, understand the challenges they face, and help to make things move even more efficiently."

She added, "I've always listened to our customers' concerns and plan to use these insights to shape our procedures and meet our customers' evolving needs. "

Ann explained she will leverage new technology while maintaining JP McHale's culture of empathy and responsiveness to elevate the company's service model, set new standards for customer satisfaction throughout the industry, and ensure long-term loyalty.

Key to her approach is understanding the emotional aspects of pest management by learning how a customer often connects a pest infestation to an "unsettling and unnerving" sense that their home has been "invaded" by pests, and then developing a feeling of empathy and compassion for customers and their situations. She said that this emotional side of pest management will always stand in the way of AI, which can never replace "the human touch."

"People are emotionally affected by pests in their homes. They feel unsafe and they need someone to talk to who can empathize and provide reassurance. That's not something AI can replicate," said Ann.

While technology now plays an integral role in pest management, Ann believes that personal connection and compassion truly resonate with clients. "Recognizing that pest control is a human experience is key," she explains. "I believe that understanding the emotional responses to pests and designing our customer experience strategies to address these responses, will help to build long-lasting relationships with our clients, as well as reinforce our company's commitment to exceptional customer service through empathy, clear communication, and understanding the emotional toll pests can take on a household."

For over 50 years, JP McHale's commitment to providing exceptional customer service has been unwavering. "My main goal is to ensure that we always provide the highest level of service and meet our customers' emotional needs while solving their pest issues."

"Pest control isn't just about solving a specific pest problem - it's about addressing the fear and discomfort with seeing a pest in your home. When people see ants in their kitchen or a mouse in their living room, it creates great uneasiness. Our mission is to maintain the human element central to JP McHale's values and successes for over 50 years."

Contact Information

Dawn Dankner-Rosen

DDR Public Relations

ddr@ddrpr.com

(914) 747-2500

SOURCE: JP McHale Pest Management

View the original press release on newswire.com.