Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank´s $3.000-Gold-Prognose und die $60-Millionen-Wette, die den Mining-Sektor neu definieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MV9D | ISIN: KR7096770003 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SK INNOVATION CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SK INNOVATION CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evermore Technologies Inc. Welcomes Jayoung 'Jay' Koo, Former SK Innovation CEO, to Its Executive Board of Advisors

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Evermore Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge battery technology and energy storage solutions, today announced the addition of Jayoung "Jay" Koo, former Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Innovation, to its Executive Board of Advisors. Mr. Koo brings decades of strategic leadership in the energy sector, having guided SK Innovation through significant advancements in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, Battery Metal Recycling (BMR), and green technologies.

Jay Koo

Jay Koo

During his tenure at SK Innovation, Mr. Koo played a pivotal role in establishing the company's "All Time Net Zero" strategy, a landmark initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable energy. SK Innovation, part of SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, has evolved into a global leader in energy, petrochemicals, and EV battery technology. Under Koo's leadership, the company expanded its footprint in the electric vehicle battery market, supplying major automakers and focusing on sustainability-driven solutions such as Battery Metal Recycling (BMR) and eco-friendly innovations. His leadership positioned SK Innovation as a key player in shaping the future of sustainable energy and energy storage.

Prior to his executive roles at SK Innovation, Koo's career included influential positions at ExxonMobil, where he served as Senior Researcher and Innovation Advisor, and POSCO, where he managed strategic initiatives and global expansion efforts. His academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Materials Science from the University of California, Berkeley, underscoring his deep expertise in energy systems and advanced materials.

"We are honored to have Jay Koo join our Advisory Board," said Michael Rhee, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Evermore Technologies. "His transformative leadership in both the corporate and scientific realms aligns perfectly with our mission to pioneer next-generation battery technologies and sustainable energy solutions. We are confident that Jay's insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate in the Military, Mission Critical, and High-Performance Pro-Sumer markets."

Commenting on his appointment, Jayoung "Jay" Koo said, "Evermore Technologies is shaping the future of energy not just through technological innovation, but through its holistic approach to solving complex global challenges. Their focus on mission-critical applications, coupled with a commitment to sustainability and long-term resilience, is inspiring. I look forward to working with a team that is addressing the critical energy needs of industries that depend on performance, reliability, and forward-thinking solutions."

About Evermore Technologies Inc.
Evermore Technologies Inc. is a leading innovator in next-generation battery technologies, specializing in solutions for the Military, Mission Critical, and High-Performance Pro-Sumer markets. With a focus on solid-state batteries, lithium-metal batteries, and silicon-anode-based technologies, Evermore is driving advancements that deliver superior energy density, safety, and reliability. Through continuous research and development, the company is reshaping the future of energy storage with sustainable, high-performance solutions.

Contact Information
Walter Hong
Investor Relations
inquiry@goevermore.com
212-888-1979

SOURCE: Evermore Technologies Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.