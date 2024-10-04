Evermore Technologies Inc. Welcomes Jayoung 'Jay' Koo, Former SK Innovation CEO, to Its Executive Board of Advisors

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2024 / Evermore Technologies Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge battery technology and energy storage solutions, today announced the addition of Jayoung "Jay" Koo, former Vice Chairman and CEO of SK Innovation, to its Executive Board of Advisors. Mr. Koo brings decades of strategic leadership in the energy sector, having guided SK Innovation through significant advancements in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, Battery Metal Recycling (BMR), and green technologies.

Jay Koo



During his tenure at SK Innovation, Mr. Koo played a pivotal role in establishing the company's "All Time Net Zero" strategy, a landmark initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable energy. SK Innovation, part of SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, has evolved into a global leader in energy, petrochemicals, and EV battery technology. Under Koo's leadership, the company expanded its footprint in the electric vehicle battery market, supplying major automakers and focusing on sustainability-driven solutions such as Battery Metal Recycling (BMR) and eco-friendly innovations. His leadership positioned SK Innovation as a key player in shaping the future of sustainable energy and energy storage.

Prior to his executive roles at SK Innovation, Koo's career included influential positions at ExxonMobil, where he served as Senior Researcher and Innovation Advisor, and POSCO, where he managed strategic initiatives and global expansion efforts. His academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Materials Science from the University of California, Berkeley, underscoring his deep expertise in energy systems and advanced materials.

"We are honored to have Jay Koo join our Advisory Board," said Michael Rhee, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Evermore Technologies. "His transformative leadership in both the corporate and scientific realms aligns perfectly with our mission to pioneer next-generation battery technologies and sustainable energy solutions. We are confident that Jay's insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate in the Military, Mission Critical, and High-Performance Pro-Sumer markets."

Commenting on his appointment, Jayoung "Jay" Koo said, "Evermore Technologies is shaping the future of energy not just through technological innovation, but through its holistic approach to solving complex global challenges. Their focus on mission-critical applications, coupled with a commitment to sustainability and long-term resilience, is inspiring. I look forward to working with a team that is addressing the critical energy needs of industries that depend on performance, reliability, and forward-thinking solutions."

Evermore Technologies Inc. is a leading innovator in next-generation battery technologies, specializing in solutions for the Military, Mission Critical, and High-Performance Pro-Sumer markets. With a focus on solid-state batteries, lithium-metal batteries, and silicon-anode-based technologies, Evermore is driving advancements that deliver superior energy density, safety, and reliability. Through continuous research and development, the company is reshaping the future of energy storage with sustainable, high-performance solutions.

