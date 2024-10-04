Alliance Entertainment and Nova Minerals Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:AENT) and Nova Minerals Limited (Nasdaq:NVA) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, October 5, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Alliance Entertainment: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aent_access

Nova Minerals: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nva_access

Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to share insight into Alliance's position as the undisputed leader in the physical media distribution market. As the largest player in its field, Alliance's extensive reach and scale create an impenetrable moat, solidifying its dominance in the distribution of physical music, movies, video games, and collectibles. In fiscal 2024, Alliance executed a dramatic financial turnaround, achieving $4.6 million in net income, a $40 million improvement from the prior year. Looking ahead, Alliance is well positioned for continued success, leveraging its strengths as a capital-light, low-cost provider with unmatched reach across the industry.

Christopher Gerteisen, CEO of Nova Minerals, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Nova Minerals presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to large-scale gold projects at a significant discount. With its flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska, the company holds a pit constrained S-K 1300 compliant resource of 5.2 million ounces (Moz) of gold and growing in a region renowned for Tier 1 gold deposits [Donlin Creek (45Moz Au); Fort Knox (11Moz Au); and Pogo (6.9Moz)]. Currently, NVA trades at an extremely low A$6 per ounce of gold on an enterprise value basis, compared to the sector average of A$70/oz. The ongoing metallurgical and flow sheet work for the Feasibility Study (FS) is expected to further optimize project economics, with the potential to incorporate innovative processing techniques and additional near-term revenue from surface level critical minerals like antimony. With a clear pathway to permitting, strong exploration potential, and a Feasibility Study under way, which is expected to deliver strong economic results with both gold and antimony prices currently at all-time highs, Nova Minerals offers a high-upside, underappreciated asset for investors looking for growth in the gold and critical minerals sectors.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

About Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project, comprised of 514 km2 of State of Alaska mining claims, which contains multiple mining complexes across a 35 km long mineralized corridor of over 20 advanced Gold and Antimony prospects, including two already defined multi-million ounce resources, and several drill ready Antimony prospects with massive outcropping stibnite vein systems observed at surface. The 85% owned project is located 150 km northwest of Anchorage, Alaska, USA, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Barrick's Donlin Creek Gold Project and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The belt also hosts significant Antimony deposits and was a historical North American Antimony producer.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Gold Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the Company's website.

www.novaminerals.com.au

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END-

SOURCE: RedChip

View the original press release on accesswire.com